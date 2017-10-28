Windies Prepare for Second Test Match Against Zimbabwe [PICTURES]Dominica News Online - Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 12:04 PM
These are selected images of the Windies at training on Friday October 27th at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, as they prepare for the second Test against Zimbabwe at the same location.
First ball is on Sunday October 29th at 10am (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica Time).
See schedule below:
SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Jermaine Blackwood
Roston Chase
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Kyle Hope
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Kieran Powell
Raymon Reifer
Kemar Roach
MATCH SCHEDULE
Sunday, October 15 to Tuesday, October 17
Tour Match vs Zimbabwe “A” – Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Match drawn
Saturday, October 21 to Wednesday, October 25
1st Test – Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo
Windies won by 117 runs
Sunday, October 29 to Thursday, November 2
2nd Test – Queen’s Sports Club
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
It seems like there is no chance of Shillingford making it to the side we are back to the big island issue again
then we call it West indies.