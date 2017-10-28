These are selected images of the Windies at training on Friday October 27th at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, as they prepare for the second Test against Zimbabwe at the same location.

First ball is on Sunday October 29th at 10am (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica Time).

See schedule below:

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Kyle Hope

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

MATCH SCHEDULE

Sunday, October 15 to Tuesday, October 17

Tour Match vs Zimbabwe “A” – Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Match drawn

Saturday, October 21 to Wednesday, October 25

1st Test – Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo

Windies won by 117 runs

Sunday, October 29 to Thursday, November 2

2nd Test – Queen’s Sports Club