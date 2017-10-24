BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – Windies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo spoke to members of the media after his Man of the Match performance helped the visitors to victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test match at Queen’s Sports Club.

Bishoo had the brilliant match figures of nine wickets for 184 runs as Windies won by 117 runs in the fourth day. He took 4-105 in the second innings as the home side were bowled out for 316.

In the first innings, Bishoo claimed 5-79 – his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests as Windies bowled out Zimbabwe for 159 to take the initiative.

Match Scores: WINDIES 219 (Shai Hope 90 not out, Kieran Powell 56, Graeme Cremer 4-64) and 373 (Roston Chase 95, Kraigg Brathwaite 86, Shai Hope 44, Devendra Bishoo 44, Kyle Hope 43; Graeme Cremer 4-114) ZIMBABWE 159 (Devendra Bishoo 5-79, Kemar Roach 2-23, Jason Holder 2-25) and 316 (Brendan Taylor 73, Hamilton Masakadza 57, Solomon Mire 47; Devendra Bishoo 4-105, Roston Chase 2-61)

The second Test match will also be played at the Queen’s Sports Club. First ball on Sunday is 10am (4am Eastern Caribbean Time/3am Jamaica Time).

SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Kyle Hope

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

MATCH SCHEDULE

Sunday, October 15 to Tuesday, October 17

Tour Match vs Zimbabwe “A” – Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Match drawn

Saturday, October 21 to Wednesday, October 25

1st Test – Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo

Windies won by 117 runs

Sunday, October 29 to Thursday, November 2

2nd Test – Queen’s Sports Club