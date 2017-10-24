Windies win 1st Test by 117 runs [ AUDIO LINK TO DEVENDRA BISHOO INTERVIEW]Cricket West Indies, Inc. - Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 at 5:43 PM
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – Windies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo spoke to members of the media after his Man of the Match performance helped the visitors to victory over Zimbabwe in the first Test match at Queen’s Sports Club.
Bishoo had the brilliant match figures of nine wickets for 184 runs as Windies won by 117 runs in the fourth day. He took 4-105 in the second innings as the home side were bowled out for 316.
In the first innings, Bishoo claimed 5-79 – his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests as Windies bowled out Zimbabwe for 159 to take the initiative.
Match Scores: WINDIES 219 (Shai Hope 90 not out, Kieran Powell 56, Graeme Cremer 4-64) and 373 (Roston Chase 95, Kraigg Brathwaite 86, Shai Hope 44, Devendra Bishoo 44, Kyle Hope 43; Graeme Cremer 4-114) ZIMBABWE 159 (Devendra Bishoo 5-79, Kemar Roach 2-23, Jason Holder 2-25) and 316 (Brendan Taylor 73, Hamilton Masakadza 57, Solomon Mire 47; Devendra Bishoo 4-105, Roston Chase 2-61)
The second Test match will also be played at the Queen’s Sports Club. First ball on Sunday is 10am (4am Eastern Caribbean Time/3am Jamaica Time).
SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Jermaine Blackwood
Roston Chase
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Kyle Hope
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Kieran Powell
Raymon Reifer
Kemar Roach
MATCH SCHEDULE
Sunday, October 15 to Tuesday, October 17
Tour Match vs Zimbabwe “A” – Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Match drawn
Saturday, October 21 to Wednesday, October 25
1st Test – Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo
Windies won by 117 runs
Sunday, October 29 to Thursday, November 2
2nd Test – Queen’s Sports Club
Well done guys, well done West Indies Team. Keep it up, we look for more victories.
Gods Guidance