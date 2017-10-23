ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Windies women completed a double series whitewash over Sri Lanka after they won the third and final T20 International by 31 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua yesterday.

The victory was extra special, as Deandra Dottin struck her second T20 century, becoming the first woman to achieve such a feat. She scored 112 from 67 balls. Hayley Matthews hit 34, as the Windies Women posted 159/6 from their 20 overs.

Dottin’s batting had the crowd enthralled as they watched her hit 5-sixes and 9-fours on her way to the match-winnings innings. She along with Matthews posted a 130-run partnership for the second wicket when Matthews departed run out.

Ama Kanchana was the best Sri Lanka bowler, taking 2/24. The Sri Lankans had something to celebrate as Shashikala Siriwardena and Rabecca Vandort both struck half-centuries in their team’s run-chase.

Hayley Matthews had a fantastic spell with the ball, taking 4/18, as the Windies Women kept a tight bowling attack.

Sri Lanka finished on 128/5 from their allotted 20 overs.

Deandra Dottin was Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series for her accumulative score of 154 runs and 1 wicket.