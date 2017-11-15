Roseau, Dominica – November 15, 2017 – Windward Islands Lottery (WINLOTT Inc) will once again be joining forces with the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control (WICBC) and throwing their corporate support behind the WINLOTT Inc/WICBC Under 15 Tournament to take place in St. Vincent, December 10-17, 2017.

Winlott Inc which is owned by the four lotteries in the Windward Islands will provide sponsorship in excess of $170K for this tournament’s expenses, covering uniforms, travel, accommodation, meals, trophies and prizes, and the cost for the regional team camp.

“We are pleased to be associated with the development of youth cricket in the Windwards through our

partnership with the WICBC, with whom we have developed a good working relationship over the years. We

have seen the success and are proud of our youth cricketers from these tournaments, many of whom have

gone on to play for their senior national, Windwards and West Indies teams, and urge the public in the islands

to continue to support them, by playing our Super 6 game. ” says WINLOTT Inc representative Ms. Allison

Thomas.

The tournament was rescheduled from April 2018 to December 2017 to accommodate the Cricket West Indies

(CWI) regional tournament which moves from July to April 2018. The December matches will see St. Lucia,

Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent, playing in a double round-robin format where each team plays the other

twice in 50 over matches. At the end of the tournament, a Windward Islands Under 15 team will be selected

for the April 2018 CWI Under 15 tournament to be hosted in Jamaica.

Last year, two WINLOTT Inc/WICBC Under 15 tournament players, Lee Solomon and Gavin Serieux, were

selected for Windward Islands team and subsequently selected for the CWI Under 16 team.

Emmanuel Nathan, President of the Windwards Islands Cricket Board of Control, cites WINLOTT Inc’s

contribution in part for their success.

“We are very proud of our guys and the level of sportsmanship they display. Their result is in great part due to

the patronage of WINLOTT Inc and on behalf of the board I want to express our thanks for their commitment

to Windwards Cricket and the development of our youth players,” he stated.

WINLOTT Inc also sponsors the Under 19 team and since 2015 has contributed over $840K to both Windwards

Under 19 and Under 15 tournaments, and by covering costs for training camps ahead of CWI regional

tournaments. The company also sponsored the Windward Islands T20 Tournament from 2010-2013.