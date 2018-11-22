Police Welfare Association frustrated with lack of action to amend Police Medical Insurance ActDominica News Online - Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at 8:50 AM
The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has expressed frustration with what it says is government’s failure to amend section 10 of the Police Medical Insurance Act.
According to a statement from the Chairman of the PWA Jefferson Drigo, members are disappointed and are running out of patience.
Drigo complained during a press conference held in September, 2018, by an act of parliament, CLICO is the medical insurance for the police and it takes months for a claim to be refunded .
“We have been patient and we are getting impatient and as such the PWA and its members will be holding a meeting on Friday 23rd November to discuss particularly the Police Medical Insurance, salary negotiations, accommodation among other topics,” he said.
Drigo said it is frustrating for police officers that a claim for their insurance is taking in excess of nine month and, “this is getting to them”.
“Police officers can no longer take it…,” he stressed.
He said further that in the interim, the PWA hopes that “the government can come to their senses” and go to Parliament to amend the law governing the police medical insurance.
“Because it’s frustrating; it is not working and they need absolutely to amend this,” he repeated.
Drigo revealed that the PWA has a lawyer to assist with the drafting and has asked for a meeting with the Chief of Police to discuss it.
He said a date was given but had to be cancelled and the association was waiting on the Chief of Police to provide another date.
He added, “We are trying our best to work with the administration and the government to get section 10 of the Police Act to amend it so that we can have a new insurance policy governing the Police Medical Insurance.”
Drigo is calling on all police officers to turn out on Friday to the special general meeting.
Meantime, he said another issue is that of victimization in terms of police men being stationed very far from their homes to work and it’s getting extremely difficult.
“To get to work they have to pay a lot of money and to get back to their homes,” he explained. “This is another question we have been begging the administration to put police officers a little closer to their homes to accommodate them and their families.”
Drigo also mentioned promotion as another area in which policemen are being victimized.
“Some say senior men are being bypassed and sidelined…,” he stated.
