The Establishment, Personnel and Training Department states in a release that the contract to undertake this project has been signed between the Government of Dominica and Mr. Tony Claude Andrew of Soufriere and is expected to be done in twenty (29) weeks.

“One of the priorities of the Government of Dominica is to ensure a safe and comfortable working environment for all Public Officers and a secure area to the general public that visit the offices to conduct daily transactions. The flooding of the General Post Office and in particular the Sorting Section served an unfortunate deterrent to accomplishing this priority and severely affected the level of service delivery.” the release said. “To date, this matter has been addressed and Public Officers have resumed daily operations in a dry and safer environment.”

The project scope entails but is not limited to the refurbishment of the General Post Office which includes the re-placement of ceiling tiles and air conditioning units.

“It is envisaged that the improvements will bring much relief to the staff and clients of the General Post Office,” the release adds.

The Establishment, Personnel and Training Department has express sincere gratitude to the management and staff of the General Post Office as well as the general public for their understanding and patience over the past years.

“We look forward to the final project deliverables; namely a state-of-the-art training facility and comfortable office environment for occupants of the building which will engender excellent service delivery,” the Personnel Department said.