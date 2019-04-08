Work on 12 modern health facilities to begin soon says Darroux

Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has announced that 12 new modern health facilities will be constructed on island.

He said this was made possible by the Government of Dominica in partnership with Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE).

“We have just entered into an agreement and it’s soon going to be formalized with MMCE, that’s the development company who are presently constructing the homes for my people of Petite Savanne and other parts of the island where we are going to construct more than a dozen new modern facilities, Portsmouth to be included,” Darroux said at a press conference last week.

He said “actual work” will soon begin on “a dozen or so” health facilities around the island especially those that were permanently damaged or almost completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

He also said that the time has come for the infrastructure and services at Reginald Fitzgerald Armour (RFA) Hospital in Portsmouth to be modernized.

“And of course this is important and I think it’s needed because I am sure you can appreciate the tourism development going on in that part of the island, much like Soufriere,” the health minister stated.

He said Soufriere, over the years, would have two health centres.

Darroux indicated that a lot is going on in that part of the country with the rebuilding of the new Jungle Bay.

“Jungle Bay has been built bigger and stronger,” he noted.

He added, “We think that the auxiliary services to complement this new hotel and tourism services have to be also upgraded.”

Darroux said he anticipates a transformation in the health sector in Dominica in the next few years.