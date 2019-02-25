Work has resumed at the Fond Cole Landfill today following a fire which started at that facility on Saturday evening [February 23].

Fond Cole residents on Sunday raised concerns about thick clouds of smoke that came from that fire.

The smoke appeared to have covered the Goodwill , Stockfarm and areas in Roseau.

The Office of Disaster Management issued a statement on Sunday asking residents in the vicinity of the Landfill to move immediately since the fumes may be toxic and should not be exposed to babies and children.

Jeno Jacob of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation said the landfill has resumed operation but at limited capacity.

“The situation at the landfill now is that we are accepting general waste that is household waste. We are not accepting galvanize, we are not accepting wood, or grass,” he said.

Jacob explained that the tire and metal sections will be closed until further notice.

“Hopefully after we have this fire in a satisfactory control, we will open later down this week, but for now we won’t be accepting those items, no wood, no grass, no galvanize, not metal…,” he explained.

On behalf of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation Jacob apologized to the many stakeholders in the vicinity of the Stockfarm area and the Roseau, “stakeholders like the port and other important departments and facilities who have been impacted by this fire which started late Saturday evening is still blazing but much under control.”

He said that the department will be issuing face masks, protective gear and protective equipment to landfill attendants and workers who will be at the facility today.

“We will also give masks to persons who are coming to dispose general waste to ensure their safety and protection,” he stated.

He thanked the member of the fire department for their hard work.

Meantime, he said investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

“Investigations are continuing we are working with the police department…ensuring that we give much information in order to come to the root or cause of that fire because that fire couldn’t have started by itself. Something or someone did play a hand,” Jacob indicated.

He said there is no suspect yet into the cause of that fire.