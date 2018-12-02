Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. 30 November, 2018. The Caribbean region joins the global effort to ensure that no child is born with HIV or congenital syphilis. To date, six CARPHA member states have succeeded in being certified for eliminating the Mother to Child Transmission of HIV and syphilis.

CARPHA Executive Director Dr C James Hospedales said, “although significant gains have been made to turn the tide against this globally devastating disease, new HIV infections in the Region totalled 15,000 in 2017. More than 9,500 persons are reported to have died from AIDS-related illnesses in the Caribbean.” He further stated, that challenges remain, and efforts must continue in order to sustain and improve upon the progress that has been achieved.

Each year a new generation of persons enter their teenage years and need to know how to prevent this disease, protect themselves and promote their health.

A 2017 United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS report[i] reveals that an estimated 310,000 people are living with HIV in the Caribbean. About 181,000 peo­ple are ac­cess­ing an­ti-retro­vi­ral drugs, equiv­a­lent to 57 percent of peo­ple liv­ing with HIV. These medicines keep the virus suppressed so that persons have a virtually normal life. HIV prevalence is higher among young women (0.5% or 1 in 200) than young men (0.4% or 1 in 250). An estimated 73% or 3 in 4 persons living with HIV in the Region knew their status in that same year.

“Know your status” is the theme for World AIDS Day 2018. The campaign calls for raising awareness about the importance of knowing one’s status, and for the removal of all barriers to accessing HIV testing. Countries are encouraged to ensure that the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS are not violated, and that discrimination based on HIV/AIDS is not only reduced, but ultimately eliminated. This duty of care and non-discrimination on the part of health professionals towards patients extends to many conditions, whether is diabetes, HIV, old-age, or cancer, for example.

Dr. Hospedales has said that “the only way to do this is to make sure that everyone knows their HIV status and ensures that their status is managed properly, in order to prevent the spread of new infections, and give themselves the best chance of having a normal life.” He urges “if you are negative, stay negative by avoiding risk-taking activities. If you are positive, live positively, stay on treatment and disclose to your loved ones. Persons living with HIV can lead normal healthy lives if they are diagnosed early and if they stick faithfully to their treatment plans.”

Access to HIV testing is a human right. However, many barriers to HIV testing remain. Stigma and discrimination are very common in the Caribbean and can deter people from taking an HIV test and getting treatment for the disease. This is due to a lack of education about the subject, false beliefs about transmission and HIV associated sexual practices. Some persons living with HIV continue to be shunned by family, peers and the wider community, while others report discriminatory behaviour towards them in healthcare and education settings, erosion of their human rights, and psychological damage.

The management of HIV/AIDS is a priority public health issue for CARPHA. The Agency in collaboration with partners, has identified activities that focus on reducing the impact of HIV/AIDS on key populations by recognising and addressing the barriers that people living with HIV must overcome to obtain adequate health care. CARPHA has supported new initiatives to expand access to HIV testing. And as part of the global strategy embraced by Caribbean governments, communities are engaged in making testing for HIV/AIDS more accessible to key at-risk populations. This strategy is aimed at ensuring that persons, not only know their status, but are treated appropriately, so that the virus is reduced to undetectable levels so that it can no longer be transmitted to others.

Dr Hospedales said “The fight against HIV/AIDS cannot be achieved in isolation. Strong collaborative action is needed to address the stigma that still exists. CARPHA will continue to work closely with Member States and regional and global partners to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1st of every year. This year will mark its 30th anniversary.