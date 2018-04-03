The Agriculture sector in Dominica is to benefit from a US$115 million special World Bank Program for Dominica which will also benefit other sectors of the economy.

Prime Roosevelt Skerrit said on state-owned DBS Radio on Tuesday morning that 40 million dollars of that money had been approved for housing and 25 million dollars for agriculture and he expects that Minister of Agriculture will soon speak to the public in greater detail.

“It is very extensive and if properly implemented, it could benefit agriculture dramatically in Dominica resuscitation and the revitalization of these agricultural centres where you’re probably getting plants and providing support, tangible support to farmers. You’ll be providing farmers with direct support on the farms,” the prime minister stated.

He said the government is looking at the possibility of a credit scheme as part of the program.

“So there a number of components to this agricultural initiative. We’ll bring in a new structure in agriculture to help focus on the implementation of these components,” Skerrit added.

The rest of the money will be spent on infrastructure with US$1.8 million for social interventions.

“To help households with some direct cash support and we will be targetting the most vulnerable communities and the most vulnerable homes in Dominica,” Skerrit explained.

He said the World Bank is assisting with the formulation of the framework for the social intervention program and hopes that will soon be in place.