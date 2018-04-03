World bank approves US$25 million for Dominica’s agricultural sectorDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 12:23 PM
The Agriculture sector in Dominica is to benefit from a US$115 million special World Bank Program for Dominica which will also benefit other sectors of the economy.
Prime Roosevelt Skerrit said on state-owned DBS Radio on Tuesday morning that 40 million dollars of that money had been approved for housing and 25 million dollars for agriculture and he expects that Minister of Agriculture will soon speak to the public in greater detail.
“It is very extensive and if properly implemented, it could benefit agriculture dramatically in Dominica resuscitation and the revitalization of these agricultural centres where you’re probably getting plants and providing support, tangible support to farmers. You’ll be providing farmers with direct support on the farms,” the prime minister stated.
He said the government is looking at the possibility of a credit scheme as part of the program.
“So there a number of components to this agricultural initiative. We’ll bring in a new structure in agriculture to help focus on the implementation of these components,” Skerrit added.
The rest of the money will be spent on infrastructure with US$1.8 million for social interventions.
“To help households with some direct cash support and we will be targetting the most vulnerable communities and the most vulnerable homes in Dominica,” Skerrit explained.
He said the World Bank is assisting with the formulation of the framework for the social intervention program and hopes that will soon be in place.
Stop fooling the poor and ignorant ; That story was already published.
We have heard about the numerous donations, contributions, grants, loans and debt forgiveness. Not seeing much concrete evidence of anything propagating. There is too much talk and too little deeds.
Thank you World Bank. Their will be no need to sell our passports to all kinds of crooks like Lap Seng and Morfared.
You will always remain that kid on the block, no job,no money,no future.
Poor you!
Kid on the block,I know you are not just singing for super,you are literally begging. That’s what DIRTY Skerit has reduced you and all the morons to.
I know you can’t wait for tomorrow , Wednesday. You are the first one to show up.
Tell your master to provide jobs for you and family,you need your liberty,you need to buy your own rum and cigarettes.
One thing you can’t deny,jump high,jump low ,Skerit is definitely a waste of time when comes to Dominica’ s leadership.
Hopefully the real farmers will get the money and put it to good use. You people really can’t keep on misusing the money bc in the long run it will keep on putting the country way back. Used the money wisely. People all over the world are helping Dominica so do the right thing. God bless Dominica 🇩🇲
if dca has 500 farmers that’s 624887.00 xcd dollars per farmer !!!!! I bet you they gonna only get 3 grand hahaha stay there
Who is going to watch that $25 million US dollars? That is a lot of money. One man should not be trusted with all that money. The money needs to be watched like a hawk 24/7 to make sure it does not get syphoned off and deposited into nefarious bank accounts off island. A board of trustees of trusted persons from all over the island should be appointed to keep track of that large sum to make sure persons of ill refute do not get their sticky fingers on it. Large amounts of money are always tempting to bad characters.
More idiot talk, based on BS you have been fed by political propagandist. Do really believe that an institution like the world bank would lend money to countries without proper systems in place to guard against misuse. The Skerrit administration that people like you label as corupt and has no credibility in the world have been able to raise hundred millions of dollars for the reconstruction effort. These funds comes from international institutions many of them were been told by the leadership of the UWP that the government of Dominica operated a criminal enterprise, yet the funds keep rolling in yet you continue to belive BS propaganda.
I must admit I am totally confused. Is this another US $115 million from the world bank?
Anon
Like you I am more than confused .
I am screaming .
how long and how much is it going to take for us to actually see something tangible on the ground that can be said will improve the country’s economy ?
I am taking about some factory , some plant , something that will say product of Dominica being shipped the world over .
I recently went into a shop and bought soursop leaf tea , i am not going to say product of where as selfishly , i do not wish to further advertise for them .
I remember many years ago when i said i bought banana leaves from Thailand and was asked what use was that to me by my British companion . i explained that i was going to bake bread on there like back home , i still do that .
20 years ago i also bought packaged lime leaves which, if used as tea, helps for a sound nights sleep ,There and then, i decided to grow my own and with much love and affection i have succeeded to nature a 20 year old lime tree in my conservatory for freshly picked leaves .
What is wrong with even trialing a mini cement plant ein , if as being announced money flowing in , why not do something with it that the eyes can see , that future generations could improve on as ”Product of Dominica ”?
What happen to establishing a solar panel plant to see how it would actually work in times of desperate need .
I have to admit how dejected i felt on one of my visits, when i glanced at a bottle of soft drink and saw,Product of ………… (not Dominica)
As a DGS student we would very often receive free drinks from the bottling plant next to Grammar school. What has happened to our ju-c ?de red one the orange one the purple one ,our banana zip , our coke,our fanta ,our grape soda.Now we importing container loads of them things ,when it is claimed we have the best quality natural fresh water,and in abundance .Sometimes just these experiences make a Dominica visit depressing .
Somebody please make the authorities see some sense in establishing some factory…
Yes I am out of Dominica now
Said i would
Sadly had to leave .
The more Lennox write to the World Bank, the more the World Bank pours millions of dollars in Skerrit’s hand. What does that tell you? Skerrit is managing the World Bank monies well, so tell Lennox go to hell!
Hope Lennox takes credit for t5hat one too.
Well said Kid, I could not have said it any more better.
More money for people who are NOT farmers to get and no dog bark
Skerrit can no longer blame Maria for his failures because no doubt the man getting money. In fact he must now say, THANK GOD FOR MARIA and pray for more Maria like storms. The million dollar question is, what has Skerrit done with all the monies? What has he done to make protect Dominica from another hurricane? Should we be spared from the 2018 hurricane season, what has Skerrit done to ensure farmers are back in business? Going back to Erika in 2015, Skerrit has received more money than the amount world bank has. However not a thing on the ground to show as a sign of progress or restoration. World Bank seems to have money to dump do I can understand why they giving Skerrit so much money to dump all over, without any questions asked by the donors? I say freely that the world bank is hurting us more than helping us.
I meant fiscal matters.
The world bank may approve tens of trillions of US dollars to Dominica,as long as its this kid Skerit whose handling it,the obvious is expected, corruption,waist, misappropriation, red clinic and the list goes on. In addition to that these morons have no experience in fish am matters regardless of how long they are in there.
So therefore these funds from the world bank will just go to waste.
Dowad, for your information, The World Bank (people) are not as stupid and dum as you are.
Do you believe the World Bank disburse monies without thoroughly analize the situation just why IT is giving out the monies? If ALL you talk about Skerrit was true, do you believe the World Bank would have delivered those monies? You are just a boom boom fly go and do some homework.
You said it all, Kid. Are people among us – who call themselves Dominicans – that ignorant? I’d rather think that this sort of belief system has its roots in crass partisanship and bare dislike of the PM and country. Reasonable people with commonsense, never mind education – and I’m not here speaking of college a education – don’t speak/write with this level of ignorance. Ca pas posible. God help us!
I’m so $^#@ confused. I thought Lennox just reported Skerrit’s misuse of funds to the World Bank?? So why are they still approving money for Dominica. A UWPite must explain what is going on because nothing that Lennox and the UWP say seems to be true. I can no longer take them seriously. No way!! I’m done, especially as I’m still waiting on that bomb shell from the Panama papers.
You really sound confused because you don’t understand the difference between “APPROVED” and “RECEIVED”. Since you are so badly off let me see if I can help you with this example: Extension officers APPROVED me for $10,000 but when Skerrit saw my name and realized I am not one of his puppets, my nane was crossed out though I have the largest farm around. Did that help you YES!!!? If not you worse than me.
Awa! Your name got scratched because you did not meet the absolute and stated criteria. Stop smelling yourself.
You are truly a Perfect Idiot.
Perhaps he just told you he reported something. Because in truth he hasn’t reported anything to anyone of note.
Hooray Hooray it looks Uncle Linton letter to the World Bank did work, Dominica is getting even more money being Approves by the World Bank, good job Linton, now try writing to London Please!!!!!!
Skerrit i trust you no more,election is approaching and i hope you realize hurricane season is two months away,i hope the world bank put in place proper procedures on you and your corrupt regime,waiting to see how this money is dispursed,and not spent on election.
You make no sense, jihan. Go back to the Middle East!