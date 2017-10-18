Roseau Dominica – (October 18, 2017) – Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), informs the public

that the 20 th edition of the World Creole Music Festival has been cancelled.

Following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017, Dominica suffered severe

infrastructural damage, destruction of property including hotels and loss of life. The damage

suffered by hoteliers and private home owners, coupled with access challenges has made it difficult

to stage the World Creole Music Festival to the high standard that patrons have come to expect.

Furthermore, given the present circumstances in Dominica, the national priority is to provide relief

supplies and restore basic infrastructure and utilities.

We wish to thank all patrons and supporters of the Festival, and ask that we all work together to

rebuild Dominica and prepare for the 2018 staging of the Festival. Special arrangements will be

made to facilitate refund of World Creole Music Festival tickets.

