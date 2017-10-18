World Creole Music Festival CancelledDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 at 2:38 PM
Roseau Dominica – (October 18, 2017) – Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), informs the public
that the 20 th edition of the World Creole Music Festival has been cancelled.
Following the passage of Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017, Dominica suffered severe
infrastructural damage, destruction of property including hotels and loss of life. The damage
suffered by hoteliers and private home owners, coupled with access challenges has made it difficult
to stage the World Creole Music Festival to the high standard that patrons have come to expect.
Furthermore, given the present circumstances in Dominica, the national priority is to provide relief
supplies and restore basic infrastructure and utilities.
We wish to thank all patrons and supporters of the Festival, and ask that we all work together to
rebuild Dominica and prepare for the 2018 staging of the Festival. Special arrangements will be
made to facilitate refund of World Creole Music Festival tickets.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 1-767- 448-2045; or,
visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and
Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
