Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) observed World Water Day on Friday 22nd of March, 2019 with an exhibition which was aimed at showing the public the importance of Dominica’s fresh water resource.

The DOWASCO exhibition was held at the Windsor Park forecourt.

Public Relations Officer of DOWASCO, Edward Registe said the activity was a collaborative effort between DOWASCO and Dominica Meteorological Services which observed World Water Day and World Meteorological Day respectively, on March 22 and the Forestry Division which observed World Forestry Day on March 21.

“The exhibition is showcasing the development of the water sector in Dominica and… to learn more about what it takes to supply water to our homes. It’s a lot of engineering that has to go into it. Treatment is also a significant part of it. Maintenance and operations are involved and of course, we at the office… are involved in water education, teaching people about water conservation,” Registe explained.

He said that the theme “Leaving No One Behind, Water For All” was, from DOWASCO’s perspective, an appropriate theme for the occasion.

“The theme this year “Leaving No One Behind, Water For All” is very significant because since water is life, every living thing including people, should have access to potable water and in 2015, the government of Dominica took a mandate to ensure that 100% of Dominican communities has access to potable water from DOWASCO systems,” according to the DOWASCO PRO.

Registe said DOWASCO organised a week of activities leading up to World Water Day and have done this for the last couple of years.

World Water Day was designated by the United Nations to bring more awareness of the importance of water.