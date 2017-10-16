Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission’s next departure for Dominica is scheduled for October 27 – November 4, 2017 . We would love for you to get the word out about the trip because we are actively seeking available healthcare providers to travel during this time.

Please see the attached documents with additional information about this trip.

mission by entering your name here: After the provider reviews the information, they can let us know if you can join theby entering your name here: Mission Acceptance

Online application must be completed as soon as possible here Application Link

mission going. We also have a gofundme account on our website or you can go directly to the link: Continued donations are what keeps thegoing. We also have a gofundme account on our website or you can go directly to the link: https://www.gofundme.com/ dominica- medical – mission -hur- maria

Medical Mission Intro Letter :

Most Used Medications:

Medical Mission Trip Checklist: