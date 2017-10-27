Your Caribbean Nation (YCN) Donates over US$1 Million in Medical Supplies to DominicaYCN - Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 5:38 PM
Statement from Your Caribbean Nation (YCN)
Friday, October 27, 2017 — Your Caribbean Nation (YCN) is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to assisting the Caribbean through Medical Missions as a result of natural disasters. The medical team is scheduled to arrive in Dominica on October 28th through November 4th to provide much needed healthcare services and medication.
The current focus of the group is to bring licensed medical personnel to diagnose and treat individuals, and transport life-saving medication to Dominica. The Organisation conducted their 1st trip on September 30th to October 7th. During that time, a team of 32 health professionals saw over 800 patients in 32 villages and transported over 40,000 medical supplies. After realizing the ongoing needs, they decided to continue the initiative.
