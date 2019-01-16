A new group has been formed to bring “much needed” attention and awareness to mental health in Dominica.

The Mental Illness Advocacy Project (MIA) is a new initiative developed by young people with the aim of breaking the negative stigma that surrounds mental health by bringing much needed attention and awareness to the disease.

Tonilia Eli, Founder of MIA, says the group began with only three members but has now grown to thirteen.

“The group started with three. My best friends and I. It was an interest I proposed to them and they decided to help me make it a reality. We are now welcoming new members so were grown from three to thirteen members and I’m excited to see how far we could take the initiative.”

She said there has been a significant increase in mental illness in Dominica and it is not given the same amount of recognition as physical health.

“The MIA project is aimed at bringing awareness to mental illness in Dominica. We recognized the increase in number of mental illness victims, especially among the youth and felt the need to do something about it. We want to educate persons on the various mental illnesses, their causes and effects on people’s lives in attempt to break/ eradicate the negative stigma that surrounds mental Illness and bring about equality in the way we view mental and physical illnesses,” Eli said. “We also want to provide a helping hand to those currently suffering with mental illness, give them hope and let them know that they’re not alone.”

She said that the group has already started taking initiatives as they push to improve the lives of Dominicans.

“We do not plan to be silent but active. We’ve already started raising funds to assist persons in finding counselling sessions. There are a lot of people who need the help but cannot afford it, so our biggest initiative is to help them find the most effective and convenient means of counselling in person or online,” the MIA founder stated.

She continued, “We have started a series called “Mind Talk” on Facebook where we give facts and opinions about different topics pertaining to mental illness and mental health. Were trying to educate the public using both related and interactive platforms.”

Eli recognizes that what has her group has undertaken will have its challenges.

“We have tons of ideas and indicatives to put forward and I just have to ask God to help us get all of it done. There are so many lives to change and so many people to save. We’re tampering with people’s minds and perceptions, so this is sceptical and intricate work which requires a lot of time and planning.”

Eli stated one of their main challenges is capturing the attention of the public and government.

“Our biggest challenge is grabbing the attention of the public and our government. The stigma which surrounds mental illness has shaped image of mental illness. It’s something we neglect and society has forced us to close our minds to the actual importance of the matter,” she pointed out. “Mental health and mental illness are very important topics and are the determinants of our country’s progression and development in the long run. We realise that trying to open people’s minds on the matter may be difficult because it’s something we’ve ignored for so long, but we are determined to try.”

Eli is calling on Dominicans to support this project in order to help in hopes to improving the mental health of Dominicans and change their lives for the better.