Minister for Youth, Sports, and Constituency Empowerment, Justina Charles, has called on the public to lend a hand in the early intervention of the lives of boys and girls in order to foster a sense of self-discipline and self-respect.

She was speaking at the 30th Commandants’ Conference opening ceremony held for the first time in Dominica today August 3 at the State House.

Charles said that the greatest goal of the government and the people, by extension, should be to provide a form of mentorship for the youth which leads to a level of maturity as they get older.

“Early intervention in the lives of our boys and girls to engage them in a structure that fosters self-respect and self-discipline is critical in this present year. Our greatest goal should be geared at providing mentorship that will instil moral and maturity in these young people as they are moulded in becoming productive and responsible citizens,” she said.

She added that from a holistic perspective, the development of the youth is closely observed by the government especially in areas such as education, civic responsibility, discipline and respect, as these are all “very critical in youth development” towards becoming leaders in various countries.

Charles said that although the government places much focus on education, the mission of holistic youth development cannot be “in isolation” when considering the many social components.

“While we have given great focus to the education of our young people, by making access to education universal as far as humanly possible and financially possible, and now working to realize our goal of have at least one university graduate in every household, we recognize the holistic development of youth cannot be in isolation of the social components,” she remarked.