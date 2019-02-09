VIDEO: Africa’s historical influence on AsiaDominica News Online - Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 9:43 AM
African history is not just limited to the confines of the continent and “black” countries of the world but it is truly world history. Due to the effects of European colonization and imperialism, we have been conditioned to accept that world history and European history are nearly one in the same but few realize the global impact African culture has on the world from ancient times.
The video below highlights just some of the influence Africa has had on the world, in this case, the most populous continent and region in the world: Asia.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.