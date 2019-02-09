African history is not just limited to the confines of the continent and “black” countries of the world but it is truly world history. Due to the effects of European colonization and imperialism, we have been conditioned to accept that world history and European history are nearly one in the same but few realize the global impact African culture has on the world from ancient times.

The video below highlights just some of the influence Africa has had on the world, in this case, the most populous continent and region in the world: Asia.