A MOMENT OF REFLECTION: Surely your goodness and love…

Dominica News Online - Monday, March 15th, 2021 at 10:42 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever – Psalm 23 – 6 (New International Version)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. ElizabethLinaXavier
    March 16, 2021

    This verse expresses the hope in David, that no matter what situation was he would come through by the goodness and mercy of his/our Almighty God of Grace in Love.

    God’s blessed assurance is given to us to learn to lean on Him in our times of war against the adversary–no matter what that battle is. By God’s mercy and compassion, come what may, we will receive the final allow victory–if only the World allow faith in Him, to teach us how to understand and accept this blessed Truth.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available