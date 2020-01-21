13 cubs and 10 scouts welcomed into Castle Bruce Scout Troupe

13 Cubs and 10 Standard Scout have been welcomed into the 1st Castle Bruce Scout Troupe International Scouting Family.

The young men were welcomed at an enrollment ceremony on Saturday at the Castle Bruce Primary School.

Chief Scout and President of Dominica Charles Savarin said that it was a proud moment in his capacity as chief scout to witness the enrollment ceremony.

According to him this is the first enrollment ceremony to take place in the last five years on the island.

He said that Scouting has been in Dominica for over 70 years, though there are ups and downs.

“I am very proud that Scouting has survived for the last 70 years on the island and may be experiencing a resurgence, as is evidenced by this enrollment ceremony here in Castle Bruce”.

He said that Scouting is an important community based organization for the development of positive values for today’s youth.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the National Scouts Association Veron Nicolas said the Scouting family is here to enrich the young men’s life and mold them into a citizen it desires.

“There are mentors here (in the Scout Troupe) whom they can trust, and depend on and look up too. They are able to find a great measure or sense of security within members from this community”.

The 1st Castle Bruce Scout Troupe is one of the oldest serving youth group in Castle Bruce and maybe in the Eastern District.

Parliamentary Representative for the Castle Bruce Constituency Octavia Alfred said that the purpose of the Scout Movement is to contribute to the development of young people in achieving their full physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual potentials as individuals, as responsible citizens and as members of their local, national and international communities.

Alfred congratulating the new cubs and scouts she said that this is a proud moment.

“This is an honour! She also told them that they must put in the work in order to get the results,” she added.

The 1st Castle Bruce Scout troupe is now 45 members strong.