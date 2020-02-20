ANNOUNCEMENT: 2 year old Kyomie needs your support

Kiyomie Tyson, was born on February 9, 2018 to us, Ohssel and Kerssel Tyson. Her entrance into this world was a traumatic experience as she suffered a brain injury during birth, due to a lack of oxygen to her brain (severe Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy), which in turn caused several additional life threatening complications.

It was believed that Kiyomie would not survive a week, but we had faith and were dedicated to caring for our Kiki. By God’s grace and our selfless sacrifices, Kiyomie is now 2 years old.

It has been an extremely challenging two years for her on this planet; she has made some progress but has had some setbacks as well; Our biggest challenge is that because of the brain injuries Kiki is still unable to eat or swallow and is 100% tube fed, and has to be consistently suctioned throughout the day and night to keep her airway free from secretions since she cannot swallow the saliva that her mouth produces.

She has also been diagnosed with Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and is unable to walk, crawl, stand or use her limbs voluntarily; she has been receiving and continues to receive several therapies daily to help improve these functions. With the therapies and assistive equipment and our love we pray for the best for her.

Due to Kiki’s injuries and needs, we had to resign from our jobs and put our lives on hold to be by her side, as she needs care 24/7 (therapies, various meds several times daily, restlessness, unable to sleep and more). We start everyday hoping for the best for Kiki.

However, we are still trying to raise much needed funds for her treatments.

There are various treatments and therapies that she needs to help her progress which are extremely costly.

Since neither of us are able to work right now, funds are also needed to cover other expenses, such as food, housing and utility bills.

We have already sold everything we owned (vehicle, appliances, furniture etc) in efforts to raise funds but we are still in need of much more.

It is for this reason we are reaching out to you, we humbly ask for your assistance in covering these costs. Kiyomie is our first baby together.

Every dollar is a step toward getting her all the help that she needs so that she may have the best life possible. NOTHING is too little.

We ask you to please give from your heart and keep us in your prayers. We are beyond grateful for your assistance and prayers. Kiyomie’s Family.