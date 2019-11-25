ANNOUNCEMENT: Abandoned property St. Anne’s Co-operative Credit Union

ANNE’S CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION LTD.
LAUDAT, DOMINICA
NOTICE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY
In accordance with section 157 of the Co-operative Societies Act 2 of 2011, we hereby give notice to all members of the St. Anne’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. of Laudat of unclaimed balances with the Society.
Members are Further advised that the following will apply to unclaimed deposits: If on the expiration of 14 calendar days from the date of the publication of this notice the account holder has failed to verify his/her account balance, any money in the account shall be deemed abandoned and shall be transferred to a Special Trust Account.
For further Information please contact the Credit Union service representative Ms. Claudette Rolle of Laudat by Telephone (767-245-7061) or the Dominica Co-operative Societies League Ltd. at 767-448-4051 and 767-448-2142 or via email: dculeague@cwdom.dm
Dominica Co-operative Societies League Ltd.
November 23, 2019
Aaron Rolle
ABC Group
Ackroyd Birmingham
Agnes Bertrand
Ailel Ghita
Akeem Anthony
Al James
Alain Magloire
Albert Noel
Alcan Francis
Alfred Rolle
Alice Richards
Alick Steal
Alish Albert
Allan Darroux
Allan Laurent
Alphin Matthew
Alphonso Magloire
Alrick Rolle
Alston Rolle
Alyne Simon
Amantrading Ettiene
Ambrose Cadette
Amie Rolle
Andrew Stedman
Andrinette Rolle
Angelo Dequental
Annetta Bertrand
Annette Dequental
Annette Merchant
Annie Dequental
Anniel Stephans Laurent
Anslem Matthew
Anthia Bertrand
Anthony Bertrand
Anthony Cyrille
Antonio Rossi
Arieem Rolle
Arnold Corrette
Ashworth D. Stowe
Athenia Pharoah
Augustin Francis
Balthazar Cadette
Benjamin Bruney
Bennette Moses
Bernadine Sepelveda
Bernard Jno Baptist
Bernard Junior JnoBaptiste
Bertha Boyer
Bertilla Bertrand
Bertillia Matthew
Beulah Bertrand
Beverly Stedman
Brant Betrand
Brenda Jolly
Brendon Rolle
Brian Stedman
Bryan Bertrand
Calvary Baptist Church
Careen Moses
Carlton Magloire
Carol Joseph
Casey Rolle
Casilder Magloire
Catherine Dequental
Cattleya Cuffy
Cecelia Leatham
Cecil Laudat
Cecillia Sted
Charles Moses
Charles Rolle
Charley’s Photo Services
Chelsea Bertrand
Cheryl-Ann Commodore
Christiana Abraham
Christiana Matthew
Christine Magloire
Christon A Phillip
Clarence Bertrand
Clarina Etienne
Claudette Rolle
Claudette Williams
Claudia Rolle
Claudina Rolle
Clem Stedman
Collier Bertrand
Collins Bertrand
Collins Jno Lewis
Curlson George
Curt B.Robinson
Curt Rolle
Curtis Rolle
Cylma Rolle
Dahlia Jno Baptist
David Bertrand
Davis Noel
Daymond Rolle
Deborah Bell
Deborah Francis
Demetra Ralph
Demi Ralph
Denrick Royer
Denroy Moses
Denver Birminham
Desmond Hodge
Dessie Shillingford
Dianne Daway
Dionne Ralph
Donald Ghita
Donald Hector
Donaldson Magloire
Dovelle Ghita
Dylon Magloire
Earl Jno Lewis
Eddison Stedman
Eddy Jolly
Edgar Rolle
Edmund Richards
Edward Rolle
Edwin Stedman
Eileen Rolle
Elena Daway
Ella Laurent
Ellen Emanuel
Elliot Rolle
Elvina Bertrand
Elvis Stedman
Emmanuel Rock
Eric Elizee
Eric Elizee
Estev Cadette
Eugene Magloire
Eustace Bertrand
Fabiana Moses
Felixia Jno Lewis
Ferdeinand Junkere
Ferdinand Richardson
Fitzgerald Shillingford
Florentina Cadette
Forest Nomad
Frances Valmond
Francis Magloire
Franta Valarie
Frantio Valarie
Frederick Daway
Frederick Svarin
Fritroy James
Fund Rasing Laudat Ch Comm
Genevieve Rolle
Gerald Noel
Gerald Simelda
Gerard Fontain
Gerard Fontain
Gertrude Lazar
Glennis Matthew
Gloria Bertrand
Graham Prince
Harris Hodge
Harrison Hodge
Haynzes Shillingford
Hazel Peter
Hazel Shillingford
Hecham Laflouf
Heiem Laflouf
Henderson Rolle
Hendricks Rolle
Henna Daway
Henrietta Henry
Henry Cadette
Hermisha Rolle
Heskeith Hodge
Iris Bertrand
Irma Francis
Irvin Laurent
Isaac Magloire
Ivor Peter
Jacqueline Hodge
Jadaja Emanuel
Jaffa Emmanuel
James Daway
Jamie Jno Lewis
Janelle Stedman
Jason Bertrand
Javannah Jno Lewis
Javed Emmanuel
Javon Jno Lewis
Jeanine Jno Baptiste
Jefferson Rolle
Jeffery Rolle
Jermina JohnFin
Jevaughn Euzebe
Jevmina Matthew
Jno Baptiste Phillip
John Cadette
John Emmanuel
John Nature Icream
Jorjanna Albert
Joseph Dequental
Joseph Hariette
Joseph Rolle
Joseph Simelda
Josephine Noel
Joycelyn Amantrading
Juanita Paul
Juliana Jno Baptiste
Julien Cadette
Julien Simelda
Kathleen J. Robinson
Kathleen Magloire
Kay Benjamin
Keenan Cadette
Kelvin Hector
Kelvin Noel
Kendel Rolle
Kenneth Dequental
Kenroy Rolle
Keri – Anne Bruney
Kesler Darroux
Khalia Henderson
Khardijah Henderson
Kleyah N R Lawrance
Kostla Al Darroux
Lake Stars Cricket Club
Lake Stars Cricket Club
Lambert laurent
laudat Sports Club
Laudat 4H Club
Laudat Adult Eduaction
Laudat Boxing Plant
laudat Ch Comm Members
Laudat Choir
Laudat Cultural Group
Laudat Famers Group
Laudat Gospel HALL
Laudat Medical Aid Trust Fund
Laudat Primary SCHOOL
Laudat Primary SCHOOL
Laudat School P.T.A
Laudat Spabtuns Sports Club
Leah Rolle
Lennard Blanc
Leroy Matthew
Lianna Dequental
Lilia Bertrand
Lindy Laurent
Lloyd Cadette
Louisa Bertrand
Lovelina Bernard
Luadat Village Improv Comit
Mable Daway
Magney Durand
Marcella Shillingford
Marcus Philbert
Maria Stedman
Mariah Daway
Marie-Louise Rock
Marilyn Charles
Marilyn Hodge
Marlisa Leatham
Marshall Matthew
Martilda Laurent
Marvlyn Birmingham
Mary Bernard
Mathias Magloire
Matson Bertrand
Matthew Daway
Mava Shillingford
Mc Clean Jon Lewis
Mc Neil Clemon Stedman
Melissa Rolle
Melissa rolle
Melister Moses
Merina Esprit
Merril Matthew
Mervin Matthew
Mesha Anthony
Michael David
Michael David
Micheal Matthew
Micheal R Junkere
Miranda Rolle
M’Kaula Bertrand
Molly Jno Lewis
Mytle Matthew
Nahgie Lajay
Najaw Lajloy
Narlie Bertrand
Natasha Anthony
Nathaniel Hodge
Natherly Hariette
Neika Stedman
Neville Joseph
NICLOE Nolyn Bertrand
Nigel Rolle
Nisha Philbert
Nixon George
Noreen Christian
Olive St.Ville
Omari Matthew
Oscar Rolle
Pamela Jno Baptiste
Patricia Rolle
Patricia Shillingford
Patrick Dupille
Perpetual Rolle
Peter Harriette
Peter Magloire
Philbert Daway
Phillip Cadette
Phillip Fontaine
Phillip Matthew
Phillip Sylvester Cadette
Phillippa Bertrand
Phillma Bertrand
Phyllis Dequental
Progessive United Movement
Raheam J Dequental
Ralph Diana
Ralph Magloire
Ramona Austrie
Randy Berkitt
Randy Corriette
Randy Rolle
Raymond Bertrand
Raymond Rolle
Remicia Noel
Renickcia Jno Baptiste
Rhona Victorine
Robert Rolle
Robinson Rolle
Roland James
Ronald Rolle
Ronnie D Ravalier
Roosevelt Bertrand
Rose Cadette
Rosemary Francis
Rosemond Laflouf
Ross Rolle
Roystan Azille
Rudolphia Rolle
Rufus Stedman
Rupert Charles
Ruth Cadette
Ryan Bertrand
Samanatha John Phillip
Samuel Betrand
Samuel Reid
Sandra Armantrading
Sandra Hector
Sandra Jno Lewis
Sandra Stedman
Sergena Stedman
Shane Reid
Shanna Rolle
Shawn Reid
Shekira Valarie
Shevnel Dequental
Shian Jno Lewis
Shiena Joseph
Simon Cadette
Simon Laurent
Stanuel Dequental
Starford Hector
Steven Ghita
Sutanuma Harve
Sylvain Jones
Tamila Jno Bptiste
Tanika Albert
Tanika Albert
Thomas Deguental
Tony Peters
Trevor Stedman
Triple K Band
Trisha Leatham
Tyirk lander
Tyrone Toulon
Uganda Rolle
Vanya St. Luce
Velma Hodge
Velma Moses
Versatile Malestic Movement
Vileen Telemacque
Violet Magloire
William Mc Clean
William Rolle
Willie Jno Lewis
Wilson Williams
Wyvone Hodge
Yvonna Dsiree
Yvonne Shillingford
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.