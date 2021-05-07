ANNOUNCEMENT: AID Bank invites expressions of interest for Financial Auditors

The Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank (AID Bank) invites expressions of interest from certified accounting firms to audit the AID Bank’s financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2021.
The AID Bank is a body corporate established under Chapter 74:03 of the Laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica (Revised Edition).
The Bank is overseen by a Board of Directors and has a current complement of 39 staff.
See Below for the related Terms of Reference (TOR).
Expressions of Interest must be emailed to the General Manager at [email protected] and copied to the Chief Financial Officer at [email protected] and delivered to the address below by 4:00 p.m. on or before Monday, 31st May, 2021.
The Chairman
Finance and Audit Committee
Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank
P.O. Box 215
Cnr. Charles Avenue and Rawles Lane
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Terms of Reference:
