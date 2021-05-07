ANNOUNCEMENT: AID Bank invites expressions of interest for Financial Auditors

Dominica News Online - Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 3:35 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank (AID Bank) invites expressions of interest from certified accounting firms to audit the AID Bank’s financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2021.

The AID Bank is a body corporate established under Chapter 74:03 of the Laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica (Revised Edition).

The Bank is overseen by a Board of Directors and has a current complement of 39 staff.

See Below for the related Terms of Reference (TOR).

Expressions of Interest must be emailed to the General Manager at [email protected] and copied to the Chief Financial Officer at [email protected] and delivered to the address below by 4:00 p.m. on or before Monday, 31st May, 2021.

The Chairman

Finance and Audit Committee

Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank

P.O. Box 215

Cnr. Charles Avenue and Rawles Lane

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

 

Terms of Reference:

Download (DOC, 65KB)

 

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available