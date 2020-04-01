ANNOUNCEMENT: AID Bank office hours and precautions

NOTICE
Dear Valued Customers,
In light of the Corona Virus Pandemic, the Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank (AID Bank) will be undertaking certain precautionary measures to safeguard our team of banking professionals and our valued customers.
Effective immediately, the bank has implemented the following measures to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
- The Bank will be opened for business on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to facilitate loan and rental payment processing only.
- The following payment options are available to our customers to make payments without physically coming into the bank:
- MoBanking at NBD
- Credit/Debit Card
- To better serve you, our valued customers, all loan applications and other services will be conducted via WhatsApp, e-mail and telephone.
- A maximum of ten (10) customers will be allowed to enter the Bank at any one time.
- Upon arrival at the bank, persons are required to:
- observe the established social distancing protocol; and
- have their temperature taken
ALL are encouraged to heed the advice of the medical professionals this time!
Please contact the bank for further details at:
|Direct Line
|255-9400
|Customer Service
|255-9453 / 255-9414
|customerservice@aidbank.com
The general public will be notified of further changes to the bank’s operations when necessary.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.