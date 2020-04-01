ANNOUNCEMENT: AID Bank office hours and precautions

NOTICE

Dear Valued Customers,

In light of the Corona Virus Pandemic, the Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank (AID Bank) will be undertaking certain precautionary measures to safeguard our team of banking professionals and our valued customers.

Effective immediately, the bank has implemented the following measures to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

The Bank will be opened for business on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to facilitate loan and rental payment processing only.

The following payment options are available to our customers to make payments without physically coming into the bank:

MoBanking at NBD

Credit/Debit Card

To better serve you, our valued customers, all loan applications and other services will be conducted via WhatsApp, e-mail and telephone.

A maximum of ten (10) customers will be allowed to enter the Bank at any one time.

Upon arrival at the bank, persons are required to:

observe the established social distancing protocol; and

have their temperature taken

ALL are encouraged to heed the advice of the medical professionals this time!

Please contact the bank for further details at:

Direct Line 255-9400 Customer Service 255-9453 / 255-9414 E-mail customerservice@aidbank.com

The general public will be notified of further changes to the bank’s operations when necessary.