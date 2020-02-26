ANNOUNCEMENT: All Manufacturers invited to National Symposium on Manufacturing on Thursday 27th February 2020

The Dominica Manufacturers Association invites ALL Manufacturers to the 2020 National Symposium on Manufacturing, under the theme: “Stepping Up Production for Sustainable Employment and Export”, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday 27 th February, 2020 at the Goodwill Parish Hall.

The main objective of the National Symposium is to develop a Strategic Action Plan for the advancement of the manufacturing sector.

Manufacturers who are interested in selling their products at the Pop up Shop, in the ground floor of the Parish Hall, should contact the DMA at Telephone number 245-6415 or email: dmamay2010@yahoo.com.

A special invitation is extended to visiting Dominicans to take the opportunity to purchase local products to take back to their respective countries.

All manufacturers and other stakeholders who are invited to the Symposium are kindly asked to be on time for a prompt start at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday 27th February, 2020 at the Goodwill Parish Hall.