ANNOUNCEMENT: ARGOS Dominica Office Manager Vacancy

Argos Dominica LTD. is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position of Office Manager.

Main objective of Office Manager is to provide support to administrative and accounting processes and requirements with the application of administrative and accounting systems, procedures, and policies to maintain all related information available and reliable.

Task and responsibilities:

Executes activities of recording and processing of invoices, bills, receipts, payments and working hours by operative personnel as required in the administrative and accounting systems, in order to assure proper and timely data entry and record keeping and maintaining financial, administrative and human resources files and records.

Performs a weekly control over deposits and payments of the corresponding terminal, according to the financial procedures and best practices, with the purpose of monitoring the corresponding terminal’s cash flow.

Provides support on the collection efforts of accounts receivable overseeing the compliance of the guidelines established in the Credit Policy SOP, in order to maintain the collection limits established by the Company and safeguard the cash flow of the corresponding terminal.

Administrate and oversee the payroll to guarantee the timely and transparent payment to the employees, by reviewing and applying all concepts (contributions and deductions) that directly impact the payroll.

Complies with all payroll related requests and requirements of employees as well as of local government and its agencies to guarantee clear internal flow of communication and obedience to local laws and regulations.

Monitors the proper implementation and follow up of all administrative processes and procedures based on the guidelines established by the Organization.

General and Professional Requirments:

Business degree from an accredited university. Preferably in Accounting.

At least 5 years of experience in management positions and leading staff.

Solid interpersonal, leadership, and negotiation skills, with strong self-motivation ability and capacity of motivating others.

Effective communication skills.

All interested applicants email your curriciculum vitae and diplomas/certificates to kliburd@argos.co or drop off at Argos Dominica LTD. By July 20th, 2020.