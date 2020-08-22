ANNOUNCEMENT: Astaphans response to COVID-19 accusations and rumours

There is a voice note being circulated on social media and a local media house.

This information is inaccurate. An employee who was stationed at the Wholesale is a relative of a person who recently tested positive.

This young lady received a call from the authorities and went to the Health Center where she was given a medical certificate to go into precautionary quarantine at home because of her relative.

The employee did not display any signs of illness. Consequently, we consulted a well-respected medical practitioner who we rely on for advice. We also called the COVID-19 hotline for guidance as to how we should proceed.

Management followed the advice given. As a responsible corporate citizen, and out of the abundance of caution, we asked 3 staff members to self-quarantine at home for 1 week because they shared an office with the employee in question. No employee tested positive for COVID 19 or became ill on the job, and none called in sick because of COVID 19.

Notwithstanding, we sanitized the Wholesale department where the employee works as well as the supermarket in accordance with our standard cleaning protocols.

We will continue to enforce our COVID-19 precautionary measures which includes among other things, mandatory wearing of masks by staff, social distancing, and sanitizing protocols.

It is therefore regrettable that someone would publish and broadcast such misleading information. We thank our members of staff, customers, and the public for your continued support whilst we work together to keep all of us safe and healthy.