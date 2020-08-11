ANNOUNCEMENT: Basic Needs Trust Fund vacancy notices

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020
 VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT 1

 

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer, Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme.

Applicants must possess the following qualifications:

  • At least a Bachelor’s Degree in Project Management or related field
  • At least five (5) years experience working in a donor agency or an international financial institution in monitoring and evaluation techniques using log-frames
  • Proficient computer skills
  • Competent administrative and management skills
  • Good written and oral communication skills, particularly in liaising with women and men in vulnerable circumstances
  • Experience working on community infrastructure and poverty reduction interventions would be an asset
  • Ability to work effectively under pressure
  • Profound interpersonal relations skills
  • Ability to execute duties/assignments within established timelines and deadlines
  • Proficient use of project tracking tools/software

 

The M&E Officer is responsible to the Project Manager (PM) for evaluating project performance and impact. Further information can be obtained at the BNTF Office on 21 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau. Telephone: 448-4762, 266-3048, 266-3932

E-mail: [email protected]

Applications including certified copies of certificates, professional accomplishments and detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to:

 

The Project Manager

Basic Needs Trust Fund

21 Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

 

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT 2

 

To reach no later than 3:00 p.m. Friday August 28, 2020.

 

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Administrative/ Accounting Officer (AO), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme.

 

Applicants must possess the following qualifications:

 

  • At least a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related field, or

Mid-level accounting professional qualification — Level 2 Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), Level 3 Certified General Accountant (CGA)

  • At least three (3) years’ experience in accounting
  • Proficient computer skills to include use of spreadsheets, database management and word processing
  • Competent administrative and management skills
  • Good written and oral communication skills
  • Ability to work effectively under pressure
  • Ability to execute duties/assignments within established timelines and by deadline
  • Proficient use of project tracking tools/software
  • Prior project-related experience will be an asset

 

The AO is responsible to the Project Manager (PM) for the operation of the financial and administrative systems, preparation of budgetary and financial reports, financial statements, the annual budget, withdrawals and disbursement requests and preparation of inputs for the financial and performance audits. Further information can be obtained at the BNTF Office on 21 Kennedy Avenue, Roseau. Telephone: 448-4762, 266-3048, 266-3932

E-mail: [email protected]

 

Applications including certified copies of certificates, professional accomplishments and detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to:

 

The Project Manager

Basic Needs Trust Fund

21 Kennedy Avenue

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

 

To reach no later than 3:00 p.m. Friday August 28, 2020.

 

