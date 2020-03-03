ANNOUNCEMENT: Bids open for supply of furniture and equipment for BNTF9 sub project

GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA
MINISTRY OF SPORTS, CULTURE AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
SUPPLY OF FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT FOR BNTF9 SUB-PROJECTS
- The Government of Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) has secured a Grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of the implementation of the Ninth Basic Needs Trust Fund Programme (BNTF 9) and now intends to apply part of the funds to cover eligible payments arising out of a number of sub-projects in Education, Human Resource Development, Water and Sanitation Services and Basic Community Access and Drainage to be implemented in 2017 and 2020. Payment by CDB will be made only at the request of GOCD and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Grant Agreement. The Grant Agreement prohibits a withdrawal from the Grant Account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOCD shall derive any rights from the Grant Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Grant.
- GOCD now invites bids from eligible and qualified Bidders for the Supply of Furniture and Equipment for Dominica BNTF9 Sub-projects in Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 as follows. The bidder may bid for any individual Lot or any combination of Lots.
- Lot 1 – Furniture
- Lot 2 – Office Equipment
- Lot 3 – Lab Equipment/Supplies
- Lot 4 – Auto Mechanic Equipment & Supplies
- Lot 5 – Slaughter House Equipment & Supplies
- Lot 6 – Playfield Equipment
- Consideration of eligibility will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms which are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible member country of CDB and are either:
- More than 50% beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or a bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country or countries, or by a body corporate or bodies corporate meeting these requirements; or
- owned or controlled by the government of an eligible country provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country and otherwise meets the eligibility requirements of the CDB Guidelines for Procurement (2006).
- Eligible countries are Member Countries of CDB.
- Eligible bidders will be required to submit full qualification information with their bids establishing their eligibility to bid and qualification to perform the contract if the bid is accepted. Tender and qualification information are to be submitted in the English Language on the prescribed forms inserted in the Bid Documents. Submissions that do not provide the information required or that do not demonstrate the prospective contractor’s ability to perform satisfactorily, will not qualify and will not be considered for further evaluation.
- Bid documents will be available for inspection at the first address below, from March 2, 2020 on week days between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. UTC-4. A complete set of Bidding documents is available in soft copy. Requests may be made by personal application or in writing. Written applications must be clearly marked: “Request for Bid Documents – Supply of Furniture and Equipment for Dominica BNTF9 Sub-projects.” Applicants who request that documents be forwarded to them must submit an account number from a local courier agent that accepts freight collect charges. The documents will be promptly dispatched, but under no circumstance will the GOCD be held responsible for late delivery, loss or damage to the documents.
- Two (2) Hard copies and One (1) Soft copy (USB Flash Drive) of the Bid must be submitted in sealed envelopes, with the name and address of the bidder, and be clearly marked “Tender for Supply of Furniture and Equipment for Dominica BNTF9 Sub-projects,” and must be delivered to the first address below no later than Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Bids will be opened publicly immediately after the deadline for submission of bids, in the presence of Bidders’ representatives who choose to attend at the first address below. Qualification information only must be submitted to the second address below.
- Late bids will be rejected.
- GOCD reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, and to annul the process and reject all bids, at any time prior to award of contract, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected prospective bidder(s) or any obligation to inform the affected prospective bidder(s) of the grounds for GOCD. GOCD will not defray any costs incurred by any bidder in the preparation of bids.
|Address 1:
Mr. Matthew Carrette
Project Manager
Basic Needs Trust Fund
21 Kennedy Avenue, Top Floor
P.O. Box 869
Roseau, Dominica
Tel: 1-767-448-4763/266-3048
Fax: 1-767-448-5284
E-mail: bntf@dominica.gov.dm
|Address 2:
Procurement Officer
Caribbean Development Bank
P.O. Box 408
Wildey
St. Michael
BARBADOS
Tel: 1-246-431-1600
Email: procurement@caribank.org
