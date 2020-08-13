ANNOUNCEMENT: CALLS offers technical skills course for only $20

The Center where Adolescents Learn to Love and Serve in collaboration with the Youth Division and the Global Environmental Facility Small Grant Program (GEF SGP), is offering short, 4 months technical skill courses for the new school term September to December.

Are you unemployed, laid off, underemployed, want to learn a new skill or sharpen an existing one? Do you want to be a contributor to the major industries in Dominica? Well this is for you. If you are between the ages of 16 to 35, now is your chance to accomplish your goal.

We are now accepting registration for new intake from 4th to 21st August 2020 in the areas of Hospitality Arts, Computer Literacy and Sustainable Agriculture & Basic Fishing Technologies . Admission is done on a first come first serve basis.

All applicants must bring along $20 registration fee, birth certificate, passport and 2 passport size photos. Those below the age of 18 must be accompanied by a responsible parent/guardian.

Come into our office at CALLS, Bay Street Portsmouth, Mondays to Fridays, between the hours of 8:00am to 1:00pm. Contact us on telephone number 445 5406 and email [email protected] or [email protected] for further information.

Space is limited, so act now. Do not miss out on this opportunity!