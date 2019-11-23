ANNOUNCEMENT: Canefield Gospel Mission Good News Services

“The time has come”, He said. “The Kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news.” (Mark 1:15)
Canefield Gospel Mission from November 24th to December 1st, 2019, 7:30 p.m. nightly Speakers: Pastor Nigel Commodore and Pastor Jonathan George Also there will be special singers such as Hilltop Singers, Zion Bound Singers and so much more
