ANNOUNCEMENT: Canefield Gospel Mission Good News Services

“The time has come”, He said. “The Kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news.” (Mark 1:15)

Canefield Gospel Mission from November 24th to December 1st, 2019, 7:30 p.m. nightly Speakers: Pastor Nigel Commodore and Pastor Jonathan George Also there will be special singers such as Hilltop Singers, Zion Bound Singers and so much more