ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity – Executive Manager Finance and Accounting NBD

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

The National Bank of Dominica (NBD) Ltd. is a leading indigenous bank in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

We are seeking an Executive Manager – Finance and Accounting with exceptional leadership skills who can effectively and efficiently manage the Finance and Accounting Department of the NBD. Our ideal candidate would have a proven track record of results and a thorough knowledge of finance, accounting, budgeting, and cost control principles and automated financial and accounting reporting systems.

As the Executive Manager – Finance and Accounting, reporting to the Managing Director, the individual will provide strategic leadership for the Bank by working with the Executive Management Team to establish financial and accounting goals, strategies, plans and policies. In addition, the individual will provide sound fiscal leadership, effective policy formulation, accurate and comprehensive financial accounts, and management reports, overseeing all financial, accounting, forecasting, and budgeting activities of the Bank. The incumbent must have a working knowledge of Retail, Small Business and Corporate business and current regulatory environment in the financial services industry. The incumbent must be responsible for building a true customer-centric sales and service culture amongst the team.

Specific Accountabilities include:

Works closely with the Board of Directors, Executive Management, and staff to formulate, realign, implement and or execute the Bank’s strategic and business plans and budgets to achieve the vision, mission, goals, objectives and performance targets of the Bank and the Department. Develops a comprehensive strategic and operational plan for Finance and Accounting and Collateral and Disbursement Department with annual operating and strategic budget. Prepares and monitors the overall annual budget for the NBD Group and makes recommendations to achieve financial targets and business goals.

Makes sound recommendations to increase revenue, improve productivity, control expenditure, and improve systems and contributes to the effective and profitable management of NBD Group funds

Ensures the timely and accurate preparation and submission of monthly and year-end financial information and reporting requirements that are IFRS compliant. Works closely with Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), External Auditors, Government officials, other Banks and Financial organisations as required and networks with domestic and international members of the financial community to build and maintain critical internal and external relationships. Develops and or applies appropriate financial risk management strategies.

Ensures that all required documentation, security, and risk management systems are in place in order that the Bank achieves at least a Satisfactory or better Audit rating and does not suffer any financial loss or negative image/exposure.

Addresses all assigned audit and compliance requirements by effectively responding to and/or taking corrective action on internal and external audits, regulatory agencies and/or risk department’s action items, and/or other approved action items within agreed upon established timeframes. Evaluates identified and/or confirmed risks including AML, and suspicious activity and takes immediate action to address such risks.

Meets Regulatory Compliance, and oversees compliance with Anti-Money Laundering/Anti-Terrorist Financing and Bank related policies and procedures for all products and services and customer transactions. Manages the Department’s work flows and people resource effectively to ensure equitable distribution of work at all times. Performs other duties as may be assigned.

Corporate Profile:

We are seeking an individual who can work comfortably within a fast-paced environment and is able to contribute significantly to achieving the organisation’s goals and objectives. The candidate should:

Possess a professional accounting certification from a recognised accounting body, e.g. ACCA, CGA, CPA.

Possess a master’s degree in the field of Accounting, Finance, Business or a related field or a relevant bachelor’s degree with senior level banking experience.

Be an executive with work experience of at least ten (10) years, with a minimum of seven (7) years in a senior management position comparable in nature to the requirements of this position.

Possess an excellent working knowledge of IFRS requirements applicable to the banking sector and sound knowledge of Finance and Accounting principles

Be able to proficiently analyze and interpret large volumes of data

Be able to proficiently analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections.

Meet the “Fit and Proper” requirements pursuant to Banking Act of Dominica No.4 of 2015.

Have a clean police record.

Experience in leading teams, the use of the Balance Scorecard Performance Management Tool and Strategic Planning would be an asset.

Your profile should include:

Strong leadership, and negotiations skills.

Strong problem-solving, analytical, and decision-making skills.

Strong communications skills – verbal and written, and interpersonal skills.

Technically proficient, and highly computer literate with advance proficiency in Microsoft Suite.

Ability to use sound judgement and initiative

Excellent organisational skills, and detail oriented.

Ability to work long and sometimes irregular hours.

Sound risk assessment ability.

Working knowledge of Core Director System would be an asset.

A competitive salary and benefits package, commensurate with qualifications and experience will be offered to the selected candidate. Please email your resume and cover letter in confidence by 14 January 2022 to the attention of Ms. Macina Bethel at mbethel@nbd.dm.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.