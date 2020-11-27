ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity KPB chartered accountants

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of

ACCOUNTANT

The selected candidate will be expected to perform accounting functions for a number of small companies owned and operated by a single enterprise.

Key Functions:

Record daily transactions for a number of small companies

Maintain accounting records

Report directly to the Managing Director

Qualification/Experience:

Accounting qualifications equivalent to a Bachelors degree in Accounting / Finance or Level 2 ACCA

A minimum of 5 years experience in the accounting field

Proficient in Quickbooks Accounting Software & Microsoft Office

Experience in office operations and procedures

Interested individuals should submit cover letter and resume to:

The Manager

P.O. Box 202

Roseau

Dominica

Applications must be submitted by December 18, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.