ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity KPB chartered accountants

CAREER OPPORTUNITY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of
ACCOUNTANT
The selected candidate will be expected to perform accounting functions for a number of small companies owned and operated by a single enterprise.
Key Functions:
- Record daily transactions for a number of small companies
- Maintain accounting records
- Report directly to the Managing Director
Qualification/Experience:
- Accounting qualifications equivalent to a Bachelors degree in Accounting / Finance or Level 2 ACCA
- A minimum of 5 years experience in the accounting field
- Proficient in Quickbooks Accounting Software & Microsoft Office
- Experience in office operations and procedures
Interested individuals should submit cover letter and resume to:
The Manager
P.O. Box 202
Roseau
Dominica
Applications must be submitted by December 18, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
