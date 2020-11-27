ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity KPB chartered accountants

Dominica News Online - Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 4:35 PM
CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of

ACCOUNTANT

The selected candidate will be expected to perform accounting functions for a number of small companies owned and operated by a single enterprise.

Key Functions:

  • Record daily transactions for a number of small companies
  • Maintain accounting records
  • Report directly to the Managing Director

Qualification/Experience:

  • Accounting qualifications equivalent to a Bachelors degree in Accounting / Finance or Level 2 ACCA
  • A minimum of 5 years experience in the accounting field
  • Proficient in Quickbooks Accounting Software & Microsoft Office
  • Experience in office operations and procedures

 

Interested individuals should submit cover letter and resume to:

 

The Manager

P.O. Box 202

Roseau

Dominica

 

 

Applications must be submitted by December 18, 2020.  Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

