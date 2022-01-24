ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity Office Administrator

CAREER OPPORTUNITY- OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
The La Falaise Medical Laboratory invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Office Administrator at main office in Roseau.
KEY FUNCTIONS
- Answering and directing phone calls
- Organizing documents and files
- Greeting and assisting customers
REQUIREMENTS
- A high school diploma with experience in secretarial and administrative duties
- At Least two years working experience
- Proficiency in word processing and spreadsheet
- Ability to transcribe notes into readable memos and reports
- Interpersonal and phone skills
Interested individuals should submit their cover letter and resume to lafalaisemedlab@gmail.com
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.