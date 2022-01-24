ANNOUNCEMENT: Career Opportunity Office Administrator

CAREER OPPORTUNITY- OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

The La Falaise Medical Laboratory invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Office Administrator at main office in Roseau.

KEY FUNCTIONS

Answering and directing phone calls

Organizing documents and files

Greeting and assisting customers

REQUIREMENTS

A high school diploma with experience in secretarial and administrative duties

At Least two years working experience

Proficiency in word processing and spreadsheet

Ability to transcribe notes into readable memos and reports

Interpersonal and phone skills

Interested individuals should submit their cover letter and resume to lafalaisemedlab@gmail.com

Application Deadline: 28th January 2022