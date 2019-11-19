ANNOUNCEMENT: Christ the King 2019

The Diocese of Roseau celebrates the solemnity of Christ the King on Sunday November 24th at the Windsor park sports stadium.

All the faithful should be at the Bay Front for 8.30am to begin the procession at 9.00am. The Eucharistic celebration begins at 10:00 am.

On that day the diocese will also launch the AEC Youth assembly to be held in Dominica in 2021, present awards to various individuals and stage a youth extravaganza. Please contact your various parishes for further information.