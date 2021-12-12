ANNOUNCEMENT: Christmas Entertainment Shodo December 22nd live on DNO

DNO and ‘Karaoke with Tasha P’ present Christmas Entertainment Shodo with special guest Franklyn Moses Live on DNO December 22nd 2021. With musical performances by Reflexion vocal band, Julian Riviere and King Shakey and much, much more…
Remember to send your Christmas greetings to video@dominicanewsonline.com to get them aired live during the show.
