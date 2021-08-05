ANNOUNCEMENT: Closure of DNO office due to COVID spike

Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 2:24 PM
Due to the current spike in active COVID-19 cases Dominica News Online’s physical offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

 

However, our  other operations will continue as usual.

You can reach us via the following:

Mobile and Whatsapp at 767 275 3253 and 767 2753200

Via email at [email protected] for news related business or [email protected] for advertising and promotion.

 

The Management and Staff at DNO would like to thank you for your understanding.

6 Comments

  1. Be closed
    August 6, 2021

    Sad. But I won’t miss DNO.

    • Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
      August 8, 2021

      You little turtle-neck, who cares whether you missed DNO or not?
       The term “miss” imply you  fail to notice, hear, or understand, so just get lost say nothing and we would not know you do not understand anything you read on DNO.

      Dominicans are so ignorant I don’t know how the majority of us don’t simply hang ourselves just for fun!
      Hahahahahahahahahahahah!

      Days ago you might read where there is one (103) hundred three cases of the virus in the country; today you are reading there is a 158 cases; the management has taken measures to protect themselves, and here you are talking nonsense!
      If every person with the virus infects another person; and that multiplies exponentially; whereas there are 158 known case, you need to think in terms of at least 474 people are now infected on the island.

      I did not calculate that using an exponential formula.
      I simply multiply 158 by 3 for the sake of an argument.

      • Remona
        August 14, 2021

        Speak to this individual, not ALL Dominicans are this ignorant.

  2. Daryl
    August 5, 2021

    Please stay safe and all the best to the entire staff.
    Dj

  3. Man bite dogs
    August 5, 2021

    All the best be safe and see you soon!

    ADMIN: Thank you.

  4. Ibo France
    August 5, 2021

    Best wishes to you DNO. Hope the country will overcome this adversity soonest.

    ADMIN: Your sentiment is appreciated. We wish everyone the same as well.

