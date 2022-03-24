ANNOUNCEMENT: Closure of supreme court registry and registry of lands/titles from 25th-29th March, 2022

Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 6:54 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the Registry Division which includes the Supreme Court Registry, Land Titles Registry and Civil Registry will be closed for business from noon (12 pm)  on Friday March 25th, 2022 to Tuesday March 29th, 2022 to facilitate the relocation of the Registry Division.

Please note that from 8:00 am on Wednesday, March 31st 2022, the Registry Division will resume service to the public from its new location on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the General Post Office Building located at the corner of Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Blvd and Hillsborough Street.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to the public during the brief period of closure and we look forward to serving you at our new and improved location.

The Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs thanks the public for its understanding.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.