ANNOUNCEMENT: Closure of supreme court registry and registry of lands/titles from 25th-29th March, 2022

The Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the Registry Division which includes the Supreme Court Registry, Land Titles Registry and Civil Registry will be closed for business from noon (12 pm) on Friday March 25th, 2022 to Tuesday March 29th, 2022 to facilitate the relocation of the Registry Division.

Please note that from 8:00 am on Wednesday, March 31st 2022, the Registry Division will resume service to the public from its new location on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the General Post Office Building located at the corner of Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Blvd and Hillsborough Street.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to the public during the brief period of closure and we look forward to serving you at our new and improved location.

The Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs thanks the public for its understanding.