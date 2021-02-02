ANNOUNCEMENT: Closure of Warehouse and Distribution Centres

Closure of Warehouses and Distribution Centres
The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, of the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, would like to inform the farming community, fisherfolk and the public that its Warehouses and Distribution Centres will be closed on Friday February 5,2021, to facilitate a training.
All are asked to take note
