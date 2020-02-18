ANNOUNCEMENT: Commercial property for lease in Roseau

Property for Lease: At no 9 Ship Street in the City of Roseau Dominica
Building Size: 700 Sq. FT
Price $5000.00 EC price can be negotiated.
Contact: Ms. Hyacinth LeBlanc at hya_leblanc@hotmail.com
phone: 7676151821
Ideal for office space or clothing Store.
