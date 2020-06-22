ANNOUNCEMENT: Community meeting in Laudat to discuss geothermal development

Notice

The Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited, would like to invite the residents of Laudat to community meetings to provide an update on the geothermal development.

The meetings will be held in the area adjacent to the primary school and are restricted to 10 people at a time as per the regulations in place for public gatherings.

Thursday 25 june 2020

Session 1 – 4:30 pm; session 2 – 5:30 pm; session 3 – 6:30 pm

The same information will be given at each meeting.

We can be contacted at 448 6178/9 if necessary.