ANNOUNCEMENT: Community meeting in Laudat to discuss geothermal development

Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited - Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at 12:21 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Notice

 

The Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited, would like to invite the residents of Laudat to community meetings to provide an update on the  geothermal development.

The meetings will be held in the area adjacent to the primary school and are restricted to 10 people at a time as per the regulations in place for public gatherings.

Thursday 25 june 2020

Session 1 – 4:30 pm; session 2 – 5:30 pm; session 3 – 6:30 pm

The same information will be given at each meeting.

We can be contacted at 448 6178/9 if necessary.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.