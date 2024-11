The Government of Dominica is in the process of completing negotiations with owners for properties which have been acquired in the Wesley/Woodford

Hill Estate for the construction of the International Airport.

Property owners who have been affected by this project and have not concluded negotiations are

invited to send their contact details to our email addresses:

[email protected]

or

[email protected]

You can also contact us at telephone numbers:

767-611-3720 or 767 -611-3718.

Download (PDF, 135KB)