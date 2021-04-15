ANNOUNCEMENT: Consulting services for Basic Needs Trust Fund subprojects 7,8 and 9

CONSULTING SERVICES FOR BASIC NEEDS TRUST FUND SEVENTH, EIGHTH AND NINTH (BNTF 7, 8 AND 9) SUB-PROJECTS

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

PREPARATION OF ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE REPORT FOR THE BASIC NEEDS TRUST FUND – DOMINICA

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of financing the BNTF 9 Projects and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued. Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The Implementing Agency (IA), now wishes to procure services of specialist consultant to carry out the preparation of Annual Environmental Performance Report (BNTF 7, 8 and 9), on behalf of the Commonwealth of Dominica in keeping with the reporting requirement of the Grant Agreement.

The objective of the Environmental Report is to report on existing and potential environmental and social outcomes and impacts on beneficiaries and communities in which sub-projects are and were implemented. The Report draws on an assessment of conformity and comparison of practices in relation to the country’s regulatory requirements for governing the BNTF sub-projects, CDB’s environmental safeguards framework (ESF), and environmental management plans (EMPs) and Environmental Screening Checklists and Guidelines.

Specifically, the purpose of the consultancy is to assess and report on:

General information about the sub-projects and regulatory frameworks that guided implementation;

Environmental screening and monitoring by Consultants, Implementing Agencies and national agencies;

Record of Consultant’s performance;

Role played by BNTF officers in environmental management during supervision;

Management of Environmental Issues and Mitigations;

Greening, Resource Conservation and Climate Change Adaptation; and

Sustainability Outlook and Actions

(The Terms of Reference can be obtained from the first address below between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. The Terms of Reference can assist consultants in preparing of their Expression of Interest.)

The Consultant will be required to undertake this consultancy over a thirty (30) day period, which is the maximum billable time.

The IA now invites interested eligible individual consultants to submit Expressions of Interest for the provision of the consultancy services. Consultants shall be eligible to provide the services if:

the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country (member countries of CDB); and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualifications and experience on similar assignments. All information must be submitted in English.

One original hard copy and an electronic version of the Expression of Interest clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for the Preparation of Annual Environmental Performance Report for Basic Needs Trust Fund, The Commonwealth of Dominica” must be prepared in English and delivered in a sealed envelope containing the name and address of the applicant to the postal and E-mail addresses below, no later than 4:00 p.m. on May 7, 2021. Only an electronic copy should be submitted to Address 2.

Following the assessment of submissions, the most technically capable and appropriately experienced applicant will be invited to negotiate a contract to provide the consultancy services. the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not engaging the services of any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.

Address 1: Mr. Matthew Carrette Project Manager Basic Needs Trust Fund 21 Kennedy Avenue, Top Floor P.O. Box 869 Roseau, Dominica Tel: 1-767-266-5920/448-4763 E-mail: [email protected] Address 2: Procurement Officer Caribbean Development Bank P.O. Box 408 Wildey St. Michael BARBADOS Tel: 1-246-431-1600 Email: [email protected]