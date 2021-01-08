ANNOUNCEMENT: Crop farmers cash disbursement

The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project of the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, wishes to inform the farming community that CASH will only be paid out to crop farmers who have applied by November 30, 2020. Those who have applied after the deadline will receive inputs and tools only. The deadline for CASH Pay-out will be March 31, 2021
The Project apologises for the delay.
All are asked to take note
