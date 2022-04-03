ANNOUNCEMENT: Decentralization of Services at Roseau Health Centre

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment wishes to inform the public that services at the Roseau Health Centre have been decentralized until further notice. Care can now be accessed at the Newtown, Fond Cole and Mahaut Health Centres.

Kindly note the following for the Roseau Central Catchment Area:

Maternal and Child Health will be done at the Newtown Health Centre.

Wound care will be done at the Newtown and Fond Cole Health Centres

Catheter changes will be done at the Fond Cole, Newtown and Mahaut Health Centres.

Pharmaceutical Dispensary (filling of prescriptions) will be at Newtown and Mahaut Health Centers.

Dental services will continue at Roseau Health Centre

The Ministry is grateful for the understanding and cooperation of the public.