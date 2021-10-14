ANNOUNCEMENT: DEXIA Employment opportunity Market Extension Officer-Southeast

DOMINICA EXPORT IMPORT AGENCY
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Market Extension Officer-Southeast at the Dominica Export Import Agency- Multi-Purpose Packhouse on a contractual basis.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY
To coordinate activities within the supply chain from the farm to the market and to manage commercial arrangements from sourcing of produce to the actual processing at the Multi-Purpose Packhouse.
SCOPE OF WORK:
- To provide integrated assistance for the development of all commercial crops for export;
- To provide production information on all major crops of export significance.
- To assist in the delivery of specific training programmes to farmers, farmer organization, hucksters and exporters.
- To ensure that production and supply of produce are commensurate with marketing requirements.
- To undertake the sourcing of products for export and to supervise when necessary, processing operations at the Collection Centers and Packhouses.
- To design a system for collection, processing and analysis of production information on exportable and other crops in the Central and South Eastern district.
- To prepare monthly reports on the status and availability of crops for market.
- To assist in the negotiation of supply contracts with farmers, farmer organizations and clients.
- To organize for the procurement of quality products from farm gate to the export market.
- To coordinate and assist, where necessary, in the provision of technical assistance to farmers, farmer organizations, hucksters and exporters.
- To cooperate on some aspects of the activities of the Packhouses as it relates to achieving DEXIA’s overall objective of increasing exports, quality and quantity.
EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE / CREDENTIALS:
Candidates should possess the following:
- A recognized university degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness Management or related field
- Knowledge of Post-Harvest Practice as it relates to Fresh Produce.
- At least five (5) years’ work experience in a similar type
- Sound interpersonal skills.
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
- Demonstrates strong leadership skills
- Demonstrates strong interpersonal and customer service skills
- Excellent oral communication and strong report writing skills
- Fluency in French /Creole would be an added advantage
- Possession of a vehicle
- Excellent time management skills
- Strong negotiation skills
- Knowledge of the Agricultural Sector
Interested persons should submit application along with Curriculum Vitae including the names of two (2) references under ‘confidential cover’ to:
The General Manager
Dominica Export Import Agency
Bay front
P O Box 173
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS:
4:00pm on 10th November, 2021
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.