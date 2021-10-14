ANNOUNCEMENT: DEXIA Employment opportunity Market Extension Officer-Southeast

DOMINICA EXPORT IMPORT AGENCY

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Market Extension Officer-Southeast at the Dominica Export Import Agency- Multi-Purpose Packhouse on a contractual basis.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY

To coordinate activities within the supply chain from the farm to the market and to manage commercial arrangements from sourcing of produce to the actual processing at the Multi-Purpose Packhouse.

SCOPE OF WORK:

To provide integrated assistance for the development of all commercial crops for export;

To provide production information on all major crops of export significance.

To assist in the delivery of specific training programmes to farmers, farmer organization, hucksters and exporters.

To ensure that production and supply of produce are commensurate with marketing requirements.

To undertake the sourcing of products for export and to supervise when necessary, processing operations at the Collection Centers and Packhouses.

To design a system for collection, processing and analysis of production information on exportable and other crops in the Central and South Eastern district.

To prepare monthly reports on the status and availability of crops for market.

To assist in the negotiation of supply contracts with farmers, farmer organizations and clients.

To organize for the procurement of quality products from farm gate to the export market.

To coordinate and assist, where necessary, in the provision of technical assistance to farmers, farmer organizations, hucksters and exporters.

To cooperate on some aspects of the activities of the Packhouses as it relates to achieving DEXIA’s overall objective of increasing exports, quality and quantity.

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE / CREDENTIALS:

Candidates should possess the following:

A recognized university degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness Management or related field Knowledge of Post-Harvest Practice as it relates to Fresh Produce. At least five (5) years’ work experience in a similar type Sound interpersonal skills.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Demonstrates strong leadership skills

Demonstrates strong interpersonal and customer service skills

Excellent oral communication and strong report writing skills

Fluency in French /Creole would be an added advantage

Possession of a vehicle

Excellent time management skills

Strong negotiation skills

Knowledge of the Agricultural Sector

Interested persons should submit application along with Curriculum Vitae including the names of two (2) references under ‘confidential cover’ to:

The General Manager

Dominica Export Import Agency

Bay front

P O Box 173

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS:

4:00pm on 10th November, 2021