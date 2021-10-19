Do you know someone who fits this job? Take a closer look at the details of the job via https://careers.digicelgroup.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel vacancy – Corporate Sales Executive
Do you know someone who fits this job? Take a closer look at the details of the job via https://careers.digicelgroup.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.