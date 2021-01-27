ANNOUNCEMENT: Disconnection notice for accounts in arrears

DOWASCO - Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at 1:00 AM
DOWASCO wishes to inform all customers that they will be carrying out disconnection of accounts in arrears.

Customers in arrears of 30 days and over are liable to be disconnected. You are therefore advised to ensure that all outstanding balances are paid on or before January 31, 2021 to avoid the inconvenience of a disconnection.

Customers, whose accounts are disconnected, will be required to pay their outstanding balance plus a reconnect fee before service is restored.

Customers who are unable to pay in full are kindly ask to visit our offices to make suitable payment arrangements.

To obtain bill copies and balances, customers can visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934. Our Whatsapp numbers are 275-1177 for Portsmouth, 275-1143 for Credit Control and 275 -1182 for Customer Service.

Customers can also log unto our online viewing services at www.dowasco.dm to review their bills. Customers will only be allowed to view monthly bills. However, to make online payments, customers can use the following online banking services:

  • National Bank of Dominica’s Bank-a-Net and Mo Banking services.
  • Republic Bank Dominica’s online banking service.
  • First Caribbean International Bank’s internet banking service

