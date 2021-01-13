ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Association of Professional Engineers expresses condolences on passing of Wendell Lawrence
6 Comments
To Wendell’s family, accept my sincere condolences he was a great initiator, contributor and planner of Dominica’s infrastuture.
My condolences to Wendell’s family
Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and Dominica at large.
Condolences to the family,wendall was a great dominican who served his country and the region well.raymond lawrence accept my sympathy i know you loved your brother alot.
Rest in peace Mr.Lawrence.
Condolences to the family.
You were an exemplary Professional to Dominica. CDB bank in Barbados and to the region.
You are in the presence of your Lord whom you loved.
Condolences to the family RIEP.