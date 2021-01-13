ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Association of Professional Engineers expresses condolences on passing of Wendell Lawrence

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021
6 Comments

  1. Herbert Delamarre
    January 17, 2021

    To Wendell’s family, accept my sincere condolences he was a great initiator, contributor and planner of Dominica’s infrastuture.

  2. Dr Clayton Shillingford
    January 14, 2021

    My condolences to Wendell’s family

  3. Tt
    January 13, 2021

    Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and Dominica at large.

  4. Kevin
    January 13, 2021

    Condolences to the family,wendall was a great dominican who served his country and the region well.raymond lawrence accept my sympathy i know you loved your brother alot.

  5. My name
    January 13, 2021

    Rest in peace Mr.Lawrence.
    Condolences to the family.
    You were an exemplary Professional to Dominica. CDB bank in Barbados and to the region.
    You are in the presence of your Lord whom you loved.

  6. Sybil nowell
    January 13, 2021

    Condolences to the family RIEP.

