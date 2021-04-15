ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Bureau of Standards to conduct labelling standards training

Dominica Bureau of Standards will be conducting a Training on Labelling Standards Requirements for all Graphic Designers and Print Companies on 20th April 2021, 10:00am-12:00noon at the DPSU Building in Roseau.
Please register at Bureau of Standards office in Stockfarm or the office at, Customs & Excise Building, Woodbridge Bay. Deadline is Monday 19th April 2021.
For more information, call 1-767-275-5921/275-3017.
