ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Bureau of Standards to conduct labelling standards training

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 2:44 PM
Dominica Bureau of Standards will be conducting a Training on Labelling Standards Requirements for all Graphic Designers and Print Companies on 20th April 2021, 10:00am-12:00noon at the DPSU Building in Roseau.

 

Please register at Bureau of Standards office in Stockfarm or the office at, Customs & Excise Building, Woodbridge Bay. Deadline is Monday 19th April 2021.

 

For more information, call 1-767-275-5921/275-3017.

