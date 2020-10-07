ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Council on Ageing places donation boxes

Please note that the Council will be placing donation boxes at the DCOA Inc. Office on 137 Bath Road (near Stadium & Government Headquarters).
These boxes will be for donations of food, cleaning supplies, clothing items among other items persons may wish to donate.
The items donated will be given to our Senior Citizens who are most in need.
This will allow the Council to assist our Seniors by providing them with some sort of relief particularly during these trying times.
